Indian FM Says Talked Russia Oil Price Cap With Blinken, Considers Impact On Global South

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Indian FM Says Talked Russia Oil Price Cap With Blinken, Considers Impact on Global South

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed a proposed multilateral price cap on Russian oil with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during meetings in Washington, Jaishankar said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed a proposed multilateral price cap on Russian oil with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during meetings in Washington, Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

"On the price cap, we had a brief discussion on it this morning.

More technical people are engaged between the two systems on this particular subject," Jaishankar said during a press conference. "Countries in the Global South have found it difficult to compete for limited energy... We would judge any situation, frankly, by how it affects us and other countries of the Global South."

The US has led calls for a price cap on purchases of Russian oil in an attempt to slash the Kremlin's energy revenues amid the special military operation in Ukraine.

