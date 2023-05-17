MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday denied EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's accusations that New Delhi was violating Russia sanctions by selling fuel produced with Russian oil to the European Union, and advised the diplomat to get acquainted with the EU Council's regulations.

On Tuesday, Borrell told the Financial Times that Brussels should take urgent measures against India, whose refineries were allegedly importing large volumes of Russian crude oil to resell it in processed form to the EU in circumvention of sanctions.

"Look at EU Council regulations, Russian crude is substantially transformed in the third country and not treated as Russian anymore. I would urge you to look at Council Regulation 833/2014 (of 31 July 2014 concerning restrictive measures against Russia)," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency.

In December 2022, the G7 countries, Australia, and the EU imposed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude oil transported by sea, blocking the transport of oil bought at higher prices. In retaliation, Russia prohibited selling its oil to countries supporting the price cap mechanism.

The European Union has imposed 10 packages of sanctions against Russia since the onset of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Borrell and other EU officials have admitted on multiple occasions over the past seven months that the bloc is running out of avenues to impose any more sanctions against Moscow. Russia is one of the countries staunchly opposed to unilateral sanctions in international relations.