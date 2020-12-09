Indian, Georgian Foreign Ministries Discuss Cooperation in Trade, Economy - New Delhi

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) New Delhi and Tbilisi held a fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations via a video conference and discussed the bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, education and other fields, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday in a press release.

"The fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) between India and Georgia was held via digital video-conference on 08 December 2020. The Indian side was led by Shri Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary (Europe and COVID-19) and the Georgian side was led by H.E. Mr. Alexander Khvtisiashvili, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia," the ministry said.

According to the press release, Ravi and Khvtisiashvili discussed India-Georgia relations with an emphasis on politics, trade, economy, education, tourism and culture.

Georgia and India also exchanged views on recent regional and international developments and pledged to further strengthen cooperation. The diplomats agreed to hod the next round of FoC in offline format at a "mutually convenient date."

In a separate statement, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said that New Delhi and Tbilisi had agreed to continue consultations toward the establishment of a free trade deal between the two countries. According to Tbilisi, Khvtisiashvili and his Indian counterpart also discussed investment opportunities in Georgia for Indian companies.