Indian market open flat

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):Indian markets opened flat with a negative note on Tuesday. Except bank, other sectoral in-dices were trading with moderate gains.

The benchmark S&P, BSE Sen-sex opened at 41,775.50, down 84.19 points, or 0.20 percent, compared to its previous close at 41,859.69.