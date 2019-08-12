Indian Minister Says Confident of Return Visits of Russian Businesspeople to India

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) LADIVLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) OSTOK, Russia, August 12 (Sputnik), VLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) alentina Shvartsman - Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who is leading an Indian delegation to VLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) ladivostok, told Sputnik that he was confident about a return visit to India by Russian businesspeople, noting that such exchanges would further strengthen relations between the leaders of the two countries.

The Indian delegation is visiting the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok from Sunday through Tuesday. It comprises chief ministers of four states and businesspeople. Yury Trutnev, the presidential plenipotentiary envoy to Russian Far Eastern Federal District and deputy prime minister, is heading the Russian official delegation to the talks with the Indians.

"I would think that it would be a logical outcome of any such engagement, because ultimately it is partnership that will define the success of the Indian-Russian joint ventures.

I am quite confident that going forward we will see more and more Russian businesspersons also coming to India to discuss potential opportunities together, whether it's in Russia or in India. The more the engagement between the two countries, the more, I think, we will be able to further the strong relation that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and [Indian] Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi have," Goyal said.

The minister also did not rule further exchanges between Russian Far Eastern governors and Indian chief ministers. He noted the decades-long relationship between the two countries, stressing that India had always seen Russia as a "trusted friend."

"The group that has come [to the Russian Far East for a visit] will send a strong message back home in India, which will encourage more businesspersons to look at opportunities in Russia," Goyal said.

Goyal's visit to the Russian Far East comes less than a month ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum, which will have Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main guest. The three-day forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 4.