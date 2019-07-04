MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak held a phone conversation on Wednesday, during which they discussed the situation on oil markets and ways to boost bilateral energy cooperation, according to the Indian ministry.

"Both the Ministers deliberated upon the way ahead to further strengthen India-Russia energy co-operation and in making hydrocarbon sector an important pillar of India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," the ministry said in a statement.

During the talks, Pradhan also expressed concern over "the growing crude oil price volatility during the last few weeks" and urged Moscow to "continue to play a balancing role in its engagement" with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries by "taking into account the interests of consuming countries," according to the ministry.

The two also touched upon investments, noting that India and Russia "are one of the largest investors in each other's hydrocarbon sectors."

Pradhan highlighted India's interest in stepping up its participation in the exploration and production sector in Russia. On his part, he also invited Russian oil and gas companies to invest in building gas infrastructure and expanding urban gas supply networks in India.