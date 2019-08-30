Indian Oil Minister to Visit Moscow in October as Head of Business Delegation - Source

Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will pay a visit to Moscow in early October as the head of a business delegation to take part in the Russian Energy Week forum, upon the invitation by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, a source in the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas told Sputnik on Friday

"Mister Novak has invited our minister to take part in the upcoming energy dialogue, and the Indian side has accepted the invitation. India's leading oil and gas companies will also participate in the event," the ministry's representative said.

The Russian capital will host the Russian Energy Week forum, organized by the Energy Ministry and the government of Moscow, from October 2-5.

Pradhan is currently on a visit to Moscow as the head of a big business delegation. According to his ministry, this is his first foreign visit after being reappointed.

The program of Pradhan's visit includes talks with Novak and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, who is also the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia. Pradhan's visit comes amid preparations for the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that will take place in Russia's Vladivostok next week. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in the EEF.