Indian Rupee Falls to Historic Low of 80.38 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The Indian national Currency fell to a record low of 80.38 against the US Dollar in early trade on Thursday, recording a drop of 42 paise compared to the last close, according to trading data.

The rupee fell after the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to a record 3.25%, maximum since 2008.

The BSE Sensex domestic stock market index fell by 0.62% or 370.75 points to 59,086.03, while the broader NSE Nifty dropped by 133.8 points or 0.

76% to 17,584.

The US could go for a further 125 basis point rate hike by the end of the year, according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

BSE Sensex, also known as the S&P Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index, consists of 30 largest and most actively traded stocks. Sensex is the oldest stock market index in India, founded in 1986.

The NSE NIFTY 50 index is a key index of the Indian Stock Exchange. It represents the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange.