UrduPoint.com

Indian Rupee Falls To Historic Low Of 80.38 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Indian Rupee Falls to Historic Low of 80.38 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The Indian national Currency fell to a record low of 80.38 against the US Dollar in early trade on Thursday, recording a drop of 42 paise compared to the last close, according to trading data.

The rupee fell after the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to a record 3.25%, maximum since 2008.

The BSE Sensex domestic stock market index fell by 0.62% or 370.75 points to 59,086.03, while the broader NSE Nifty dropped by 133.8 points or 0.

76% to 17,584.

The US could go for a further 125 basis point rate hike by the end of the year, according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

BSE Sensex, also known as the S&P Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index, consists of 30 largest and most actively traded stocks. Sensex is the oldest stock market index in India, founded in 1986.

The NSE NIFTY 50 index is a key index of the Indian Stock Exchange. It represents the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Stock Exchange Dollar Powell National Stock Exchange Nairobi Stock Exchange Bombay Stock Exchange Stocks Market

Recent Stories

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

9 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

13 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

14 minutes ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

45 minutes ago
 US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision o ..

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision of relief to flood victims

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.