Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Of 83.06 Against US Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 11:40 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The exchange rate of the Indian rupee continued its fall against the US Dollar on Thursday by tumbling to 83.06 per dollar in early trade, according to trading data.

The rupee has been losing its value against the dollar since late September, when the Indian national Currency dropped to a record low of 80.

38 against the dollar and set a new low of 81.47 a few days later. In early October, the rupee slumped to 82.33.

The dollar strengthened after the US Federal Reserve System hiked key interest rates by another 75 basis points in late September, prompting capital flight from emerging Asian economies back into the United States and causing several Asian currencies to collapse.

