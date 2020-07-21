UrduPoint.com
Indian, Spanish Diplomats Discuss Possibility For Further Economic Cooperation - New Delhi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:46 PM

Indian and Spanish officials have held an online session to discuss the possibilities for further economic cooperation in the context of the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Indian and Spanish officials have held an online session to discuss the possibilities for further economic cooperation in the context of the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday.

The latest meeting was the sixth in a series of Foreign Office consultations held between officials based in Madrid and New Delhi, and the ongoing epidemiological crisis featured at the top of the agenda.

"Both sides exchanged views on COVID-19 response and in the context of post-Covid recovery priorities, they discussed their reforms and opportunities for enhancing bilateral economic cooperation.

The two sides reviewed agreements under consideration and ways to strengthen economic, business, cultural, scientific, educational and people-level cooperation. They agreed to take forward the bilateral agenda, including through exchanges between the two sides," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs press release read.

Alongside the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian and Spanish officials discussed key global issues, such as the fight against terrorism, the ministry said. Both sides also praised the results of the recent India-EU summit, which was held on July 15 and saw leaders from New Delhi and Brussels commit to strengthening their strategic partnership

