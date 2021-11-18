UrduPoint.com

India's Biggest-ever IPO Paytm Slumps 20% On Market Debut

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 10:20 AM

India's biggest-ever IPO Paytm slumps 20% on market debut

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :India's biggest-ever IPO Paytm slumped more than 20 percent on its stock exchange debut Thursday, in the face of questions over whether the loss-making mobile payments giant will ever turn profitable.

Paytm raised $2.5 billion at its IPO price of 2,150 rupees, but opened 10 percent lower on the BSE India exchange and doubled that discount within minutes.

