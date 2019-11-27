UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Finance Minister Says Country's Economy Faces No Threat Of Recession

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

India's Finance Minister Says Country's Economy Faces No Threat of Recession

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The Indian economy is not in risk of recession despite the downward trend in growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday during a debate on the economic situation in the upper house of Indian parliament.

On Wednesday, the National Congress expressed its discontent over the poor state of the economy, calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take measures to fix the situation.

"Growth may have come down but its not a recession yet, or it will not be a recession ever," Sitharaman said, as quoted by The Economic Times newspaper.

After presenting macroeconomic data, she pointed out that economic recovery depended on both "perception ... [and] governmental intervention."

According to Indian media, the country's economic growth has decreased to an over six-year low of 5 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Poor Parliament Narendra Modi May Congress Media

Recent Stories

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

1 minute ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

2 minutes ago

European, Middle Eastern Countries to Independentl ..

2 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) held at Bahauddin Zakariya U ..

25 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal approves Disaster Managem ..

25 minutes ago

Nation, cabinet standing by PM's decision of COAS' ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.