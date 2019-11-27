(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The Indian economy is not in risk of recession despite the downward trend in growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday during a debate on the economic situation in the upper house of Indian parliament.

On Wednesday, the National Congress expressed its discontent over the poor state of the economy, calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take measures to fix the situation.

"Growth may have come down but its not a recession yet, or it will not be a recession ever," Sitharaman said, as quoted by The Economic Times newspaper.

After presenting macroeconomic data, she pointed out that economic recovery depended on both "perception ... [and] governmental intervention."

According to Indian media, the country's economic growth has decreased to an over six-year low of 5 percent.