MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The growth of India's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to fall from 9.1% in the 2021-2022 financial year to 7% in the current financial year, the Indian Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said on Tuesday.

"The growth in GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.0 percent as compared to that of 9.

1 percent in 2021-22," the ministry said in a statement.

The real GDP or GDP at 2011-2012 constant prices in the 2022-2023 financial year is estimated at around 159 trillion rupees ($1.93 trillion), while the GDP at current prices will be around 235 trillion rupees, a growth of 15.9% year-on-year, according to the ministry's forecast.

The 2022-2023 financial year started on April 1, 2022, and ends on March 31, 2023.