UrduPoint.com

India's IndiGo Makes Record Order For 500 Airbus A320

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 08:17 PM

India's IndiGo makes record order for 500 Airbus A320

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo said on Monday it had ordered a record 500 A320 airliners from European manufacturer Airbus at the Paris Air Show

Le Bourget, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo said on Monday it had ordered a record 500 A320 airliners from European manufacturer Airbus at the Paris Air Show.

With a list price of $55 billion -- although the closely-held actual sale prices are usually lower -- the deal is the largest ever civil aviation order and a "historic" step for both companies, IndiGo chief Pieter Elbers said.

The planes are slated for delivery between 2030 and 2035.

Airbus boss Guillaume Faury said Monday's signing was "an enormous milestone, to our knowledge and recollection no-one has ever ordered" so many planes at a stroke.

With an order book now of over 1,300 aircraft, the contract also makes IndiGo Airbus' the largest customer for the A320 family, as it races to expand with demand in the world's most populous country.

The no-frills carrier is one of the largest for internal flights in India, which was the world's fastest-growing air passenger market before the coronavirus pandemic.

Rival Air India had been the previous record-holder for the largest single order, at 470 aircraft in February 2022 -- although that was split between Airbus and American competitor Boeing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World Air India Sale Split Paris Price February Market Family From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Bank of Fujairah’s launches third editi ..

National Bank of Fujairah’s launches third edition of &#039;NBF Technology Aca ..

6 minutes ago
 DIFC to build ‘Dubai AI &amp; Web 3.0 Campus&#03 ..

DIFC to build ‘Dubai AI &amp; Web 3.0 Campus&#039;

6 minutes ago
 Operation Underway to Locate Tourist Submarine Mis ..

Operation Underway to Locate Tourist Submarine Missing Near Titanic Wreck - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
 CTP initiates drive against juvenile drivers

CTP initiates drive against juvenile drivers

2 minutes ago
 Moldovan Opposition Party Sor Vows to Challenge To ..

Moldovan Opposition Party Sor Vows to Challenge Top Court Ban

9 minutes ago
 Tunnel cultivation stressed to meet climatic chang ..

Tunnel cultivation stressed to meet climatic change challenges

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.