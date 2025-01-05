India’s Intransigence Main Hurdle In Resolving Kashmir Dispute: Naqazh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference ( APHC) and Chairman, Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, said Sunday that Indian intransigence was the main hurdle in resolving the Kashmir dispute for over seven decades now.
In a statement received here from Srinagar on the occasion of "Right to Self-Determination Day,” the APHC leader emphasized that resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions was imperative for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.
However, he warned that any solution imposed without considering the will of the Kashmiri people could lead to a devastating conflict in the region.
He expressed regret over the persistent inaction and indifference of the international community, particularly global powers, toward the plight of Kashmir.
“Despite being fully aware of the root causes of the Kashmir dispute, they have maintained a criminal silence, which is detrimental to regional peace,” he said and highlighted that while most nations are now resolving conflicts through dialogue instead of warfare, India continues to reject the very resolutions it once presented at the United Nations.
In addition, he added, India has been intensifying its oppression against Kashmiri people in a bid to erase the issue altogether.
He said, over the past seven decades, India’s brutal campaign in Kashmir has resulted in the massacre of thousands, sexual violence of countless women, and widespread destruction of property.
Despite these atrocities, the resilient people of Kashmir remain steadfast in their pursuit of freedom.
He deplored that India’s ongoing assault on the religious, cultural, and social values of Kashmiris, coupled with its state-sponsored terrorism, is being met with global silence, particularly from those who claim to advocate for human rights and peace.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From Business
-
India’s intransigence main hurdle in resolving Kashmir dispute: Naqazh2 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 20256 hours ago
-
Secretary UBG emphasizes for providing Braille books to visually impair people21 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs1,200 per tola21 hours ago
-
FDA seals 24 illegal colonies, demolishes their structures22 hours ago
-
Applications to be received for solarization up to 6th22 hours ago
-
Gold prices fall in local, international markets22 hours ago
-
ICCI- media collaboration vital to unlock country’s economic potential: Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 20251 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 20251 day ago
-
Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats2 days ago