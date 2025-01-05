Open Menu

India’s Intransigence Main Hurdle In Resolving Kashmir Dispute: Naqazh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 02:30 PM

India’s intransigence main hurdle in resolving Kashmir dispute: Naqazh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference ( APHC) and Chairman, Islamic Political Party, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, said Sunday that Indian intransigence was the main hurdle in resolving the Kashmir dispute for over seven decades now.

In a statement received here from Srinagar on the occasion of "Right to Self-Determination Day,” the APHC leader emphasized that resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions was imperative for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

However, he warned that any solution imposed without considering the will of the Kashmiri people could lead to a devastating conflict in the region.

He expressed regret over the persistent inaction and indifference of the international community, particularly global powers, toward the plight of Kashmir.

“Despite being fully aware of the root causes of the Kashmir dispute, they have maintained a criminal silence, which is detrimental to regional peace,” he said and highlighted that while most nations are now resolving conflicts through dialogue instead of warfare, India continues to reject the very resolutions it once presented at the United Nations.

In addition, he added, India has been intensifying its oppression against Kashmiri people in a bid to erase the issue altogether.

He said, over the past seven decades, India’s brutal campaign in Kashmir has resulted in the massacre of thousands, sexual violence of countless women, and widespread destruction of property.

Despite these atrocities, the resilient people of Kashmir remain steadfast in their pursuit of freedom.

He deplored that India’s ongoing assault on the religious, cultural, and social values of Kashmiris, coupled with its state-sponsored terrorism, is being met with global silence, particularly from those who claim to advocate for human rights and peace.

