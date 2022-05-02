(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed trade, economy, innovations, green development partnership, the events in Ukraine, anti-Russian sanctions and the situation in Afghanistan during bilateral talks in Berlin on Monday.

Modi and Scholz held bilateral negotiations for the first time since the latter had taken office in December 2021. In addition, the heads of governments together with countries' ministers took part in a plenary session of the sixth intergovernmental meeting.

"I had wide-ranging discussions with Chancellor Scholz. Today's talks covered trade, commerce, innovation, culture and people-to-people linkages. India and Germany are working together on several subjects. This partnership will benefit our entire planet," Modi wrote on Twitter.

In particular, the politicians discussed the situation in Ukraine. Modi called for a ceasefire in the country and urged the parties to the conflict to settle the crisis through a peaceful dialogue.

"At the very beginning of the crisis in Ukraine, we immediately called for a ceasefire, and we have been stressing that dialogue was the only way to resolve the conflict. We believe that none of the parties can emerge victorious," the Indian prime minister said at a joint press conference with Scholz.

In this regard, Modi noted that the events in Ukraine had resulted in a rapid increase of oil prices.

"The world is experiencing food and fertilizer shortage. This has placed a burden on every family in the world. This will have the heaviest impact on developing and poor countries. India is very concerned about the humanitarian consequences," he said.

Besides the Ukrainian crisis, the bilateral talks focused on various economic and trade issues of mutual interest.

Modi said that India wants to achieve progress in negotiations with the European Union on a free trade agreement.

"In the post-COVID era, India is experiencing the highest growth compared to other major economies. We are sure that India will become an essential pillar of the global recovery. We have recently concluded trade agreements with the UAE and Australia that were developed in a very short time. We are determined to make progress in negotiations with the EU on a free trade agreement," Modi said.

The Indian prime minister also expressed the strong belief that the comprehensive migration and mobility partnership agreement between New Dehli and Berlin will facilitate the movement of people between the two countries.

At the same time, the parties announced the launch of a green and sustainable development partnership whereby India will receive 10 billion Euros ($10.5 billion) from Germany until 2030. The countries also agreed to establish a joint think tank on green hydrogen.

Apart from the mentioned issues, the German and Indian authorities expressed grave concern over the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the outbreak of violence in the country, including increased terrorist attacks. The parties reaffirmed strong support for peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan and pledged to provide further humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

On Monday, Modi began his first foreign tour this year. The trip includes official visits to Germany, Denmark and France. The tour is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations with key European countries in a number of important areas.