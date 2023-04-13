NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :India's retail inflation dropped to 5.66 percent in March, the latest government data showed.

It marked the lowest in 15 months.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday, the inflation based on consumer price index (CPI) last month is 5.66 percent compared with 6.44 percent in February.

The food inflation has also eased to 4.79 percent in March from 5.95 percent in February, the data showed.

According to officials, the price data are collected from selected 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages covering all states through personal visits by field staff of field operations division of the MoSPI's National Statistical Office on a weekly roster.

Meanwhile, India's factory activity growth, determined by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 5.6 percent in February, the government data showed.

According to the data released by MoSPI, for the 11-month period from April 2022 to February 2023, IIP registered a growth of 5.5 percent following a growth of 5.2 percent in January.