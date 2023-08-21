Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Vice President Jahan Ara Wattoo condemned the India's water aggression towards Pakistan, which resulted in unprecedented floods in Sutlej River with a range of 278,000 cusecs of water quantum in 35 years thus jeopardizing rural economy of South Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan business Forum (PBF) Vice President Jahan Ara Wattoo condemned the India's water aggression towards Pakistan, which resulted in unprecedented floods in Sutlej River with a range of 278,000 cusecs of water quantum in 35 years thus jeopardizing rural economy of South Punjab.

Talking to media on Monday, she added that districts of Bahawalnagar, Okara, Lodhran, Kasur, Bahawalpur, Vehari and Pakpattan were worst affected by Indian water aggression, adding that in this regard, Pakistani authorities must record their protest at relevant forums.

In Kasur, she mentioned, bodies of two out of three villagers, who drowned in the floodwater, had been recovered while the rescue teams were striving to find the third person. She said that villagers of Athat Singh and Verram Jhugian were moving to a safer place when gushing flood water swallowed three men, while over 100 buffaloes of a farmer at village Usmanwala near Ganda Singh were washed away during their transportation from flooding area.

Many people and animals were still stranded in the floodwater.

Emergency has also been declared in Okara and Tehsil of Depalpur due to high flood in Sutlej River, and there was also high level flood in three tehsil of Chishtian,�Minchinabad, Bahawalnagar and Malsi, she said and asserted that floodwater wreaked havoc on crops including paddy, turmeric, maize, and taro (arvi).

To a question, Jahan Ara Wattoo said that according to reports, India is set to release additional water into Sutlej thus compounding the crisis as the deluge had already submerged a number of villages.

PBF Vice President Jahan Ara Wattoo demanded prompt actions by PDMA and NDMA in clearing the bridges of flood water, protecting rural infrastructures, evacuating vulnerable population, and providing fodders for livestock. Help populations in securing food and good health services and road access to affected areas, she concluded.