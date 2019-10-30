UrduPoint.com
Indicators Show Economy Gaining Stability: Adviser To Prime Minister On Finance And Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Wednesday that the economic data of the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2019-20) indicate that country's economy was on growth path and was gaining stability.

The adviser during a meeting with Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Muir Akram, informed him about the positive outcome of the measures taken by the government for the betterment of the economy, according to statement issued by the ministry.

