Inditex Group to Increase Store Workers' Wages to Forestall Planned Strike - Trade Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Inditex store workers will receive a minimum wage increase as part of an agreement reached with unions in a bid to head off a strike planned for February 11, Spanish trade union confederation Workers' Commissions (CCOO) said on Friday.

Inditex is one of the world's largest clothing and footwear retailers, and includes such brands as Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius and Oysho.

Depending on the position and work experience, a fixed minimum wage of 18,000 to 24,500 Euros per year ($19,269 - $26,227) is set for store workers, the confederation said.

Inditex also guarantees an improved social package for workers.

"450 euros for each child born, childcare allowance up to 170 euros per month ... up to 500 euros for university education per child," a statement read.

The number of workers at Inditex stores in Spain is estimated at about 36,000 people.

Earlier this week, media reported that Inditex stores' workers would go on strike in Spain on February 11 to demand higher wages.

In December 2022, workers called off planned strikes in the company's hometown in northern Spain after reaching an agreement on an immediate 25% wage increase, amounting to 322 euros.