UrduPoint.com

Inditex Group To Increase Store Workers' Wages To Forestall Planned Strike - Trade Union

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Inditex Group to Increase Store Workers' Wages to Forestall Planned Strike - Trade Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023)   Inditex store workers will receive a minimum wage increase as part of an agreement reached with unions in a bid to head off a strike planned for February 11, Spanish trade union confederation Workers' Commissions (CCOO) said on Friday.

Inditex is one of the world's largest clothing and footwear retailers, and includes such brands as Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius and Oysho.

Depending on the position and work experience, a fixed minimum wage of 18,000 to 24,500 Euros per year ($19,269 - $26,227) is set for store workers, the confederation said.

Inditex also guarantees an improved social package for workers.

"450 euros for each child born, childcare allowance up to 170 euros per month ... up to 500 euros for university education per child," a statement read.

The number of workers at Inditex stores in Spain is estimated at about 36,000 people.

Earlier this week, media reported that Inditex stores' workers would go on strike in Spain on February 11 to demand higher wages.

In December 2022, workers called off planned strikes in the company's hometown in northern Spain after reaching an agreement on an immediate 25% wage increase, amounting to 322 euros.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Education Company Spain February December Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support S ..

Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support Syriaâ€™s earthquake relief eff ..

8 minutes ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 21,000

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

2 hours ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

4 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

4 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.