Inditex Store Workers Call Off Strike In Company's Hometown After 25% Wage Rise - Union

Published December 23, 2022 | 06:50 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Inditex store workers called off planned strikes in the company's hometown in northern Spain after reaching an agreement on an immediate 25% wage increase, amounting to 322 Euros ($342), the union representing shop workers said Friday.

Inditex is one of the world's largest clothing and footwear retailers, and includes such brands as Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, and Oysho.

"We reached an agreement for an immediate (wage) increase of 322 euros per month... The intense and arduous struggle that Inditex store workers in the province of A Coruna have fought for months has finally borne fruit in the form of a preliminary agreement with the multinational company," the Galician Interunion Confederation said.

About 1,000 workers at Zara stores and other Inditex fashion brands have scheduled strikes for December 23 and January 7, key dates for the group's sales, demanding higher wages.

