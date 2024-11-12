Indonesia, COMSTECH collaboration advances Science technology among OIC member Countries

The Government of Indonesia, in collaboration with OIC-COMSTECH (the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation), successfully hosted the COMSTECH International Conference and Exhibition on Natural Products-Based Cosmetics and Nutraceuticals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Government of Indonesia, in collaboration with OIC-COMSTECH (the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation), successfully hosted the COMSTECH International Conference and Exhibition on Natural Products-Based Cosmetics and Nutraceuticals.

Held in Jakarta, this prestigious event convened 260 experts, research scientists, industry leaders, and policymakers from OIC member countries to explore advancements and innovations in the thriving fields of natural wellness, beauty, and sustainable health products, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

This conference is part of Indonesia's Health Innovation Festival, held in conjunction with the celebration of the 60th National Health Day.

With a global consumer shift toward sustainable, health-conscious products, the conference emphasized the importance of fostering collaboration and driving research to capitalize on natural resources.

The event highlighted opportunities for OIC countries, which are rich in biodiversity, to lead in natural cosmetics and nutraceuticals and to add value to their resources through science and technology.

In his opening address, Director for Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Resilience at the Indonesia’s Ministry of Health, Roy Himawan acknowledged the conference's significance. He underscored the necessity of high-quality research to elevate the standards of natural nutraceutical and cosmetic products, enhancing quality of life.

“Some OIC nations, especially Indonesia, boast extraordinary biodiversity. Indonesia alone is home to approximately 31 million plant species, not including diverse microorganisms, animals, and minerals,” he remarked, referring Indonesia's designation as a mega biodiversity country in the 2019 Convention on Biological Diversity report.

“Our recent studies reveal that over 32,000 natural ingredients can be derived from 2,800 plant species, though this represents only 20% of our potential. There is immense room for further research and development”, he said.

In his turn, Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH, expressed pride in partnering with Indonesia on this significant initiative.

He highlighted OIC-COMSTECH’s past successful collaborations with OIC countries in health sciences, including virology and vaccine technology, and stressed the urgent need to shift from exporting raw materials at low prices to value-added production.

“We possess abundant natural resources, yet we are losing substantial value by exporting them without processing. This practice depletes resources and prevents economic advancement, as these resources are undervalued in global markets,” he stated, and added “This conference represents an opportunity for OIC member countries to harness science and technology to elevate their resources and contribute to their economies.”

The conference featured two comprehensive panels.

The first panel explored the regulatory landscape, public health policies, and market opportunities for halal-certified natural cosmetics and nutraceuticals, aiming to position OIC countries as leading exporters of safe, efficacious products.

The second panel delved into the scientific potential of bioactive compounds in natural formulations and discussed the role of universities in modernizing herbal products, aligning with global trends.

Throughout the discussions, participants posed thoughtful questions to panelists, sparking dynamic exchanges on the role of natural biodiversity in health and wellness products. Engaging activities, including a quiz with prizes, added an interactive dimension to the conference.

Himawan concluded the event by expressing heartfelt thanks to all participants and acknowledging COMSTECH and supporting institutions for their collaboration.

The collaboration between Indonesia and COMSTECH exemplifies the effective partnerships within the OIC aimed at advancing science and technology among its member countries.

This successful cooperation includes annual research scholarship and training programs in virology and vaccine technology, which have been conducted in Indonesia since 2022. Additionally, the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad, in collaboration with OIC-COMSTECH, hosted the “International Seminar on the Sustainability of the Palm Oil Industry and Its Derivative Products” on June 25, 2024, at the COMSTECH Auditorium in Islamabad.