UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Cuts Interest Rates In Bid To Boost Growth

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:38 PM

Indonesia cuts interest rates in bid to boost growth

Indonesia cut interest rates for the first time in nearly two years on Thursday as Southeast Asia's largest economy seeks to boost growth

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):Indonesia cut interest rates for the first time in nearly two years on Thursday as Southeast Asia's largest economy seeks to boost growth.

Bank Indonesia (BI) trimmed the key lending rate 25 basis points to 5.75 percent, a decision made ahead of an anticipated rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later this month.

"The policy was taken as we estimate inflation will remain low and we need to maintain the momentum for economic growth," Bank Indonesia governor Perry Warjiyo said.

BI also lowered its deposit and lending facilities rates by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent and 5 percent respectively.

Indonesia's economy grew 5.07 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, amid softening prices for key commodities -- including palm oil and coal -- and an ongoing trade war between the US and China.

Warjiyo said although global uncertainty was improving, the bank was ready for prolonged tensions between Beijing and Washington.

"Bank Indonesia still sees room for accommodative monetary policies," he said.

Looking ahead, the slowing economy and muted inflation could lead to more cuts, economists said.

"But the uncertain outlook for the currency means that this is unlikely to be the beginning of a prolonged easing cycle," said Gareth Leather, Asia economist from Capital Economics.

The country has been wrestling with a weak rupiah, dented by a selloff in emerging-market currencies that saw the unit slump to levels last seen during the Asian financial crisis 20 years ago.

However, it has recovered ground in recent months, supported by the central bank hiking interest rates repeatedly through 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor China Washington Oil Bank Beijing Lead Indonesia 2018 From Asia

Recent Stories

Senate body lauds Bukhari's services for Overseas ..

7 minutes ago

Tianjin customs sees more ornamental animals into ..

7 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) formulates monso ..

4 minutes ago

ICJ verdict acknowledged India is a terrorist sta ..

4 minutes ago

China's civil aviation fleet exceed 3,700

5 minutes ago

‘China wants to celebrate with UAE export of las ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.