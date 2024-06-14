Indonesia Embassy, ACI Hosts 'ASEAN Movie Night'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, in collaboration with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee in Islamabad (ACI) has hosted a ASEAN Movie Night event featuring the award-winning Indonesian film "Ngeri-Ngeri Sedap", directed by the Indonesian Producer Bene Dion Rajagukguk.
The event was a delightful fusion of cinema and cuisine, celebrating the rich cultural ties and immense similarities between Indonesia and Pakistan.
On this occasion, the Indonesia Chargé d’ Affaires (CDA) Rahmat Hindiarta in his welcoming remarks apprised the distinguished guests from the diplomatic and Pakistani community that the ASEAN Movie Night reflects the spirit of continuously bolstering friendship among ASEAN family members. “Moreover, I also wish to transfer the spirit of friendship among us to our brothers and sisters in Pakistan and beyond,” he said.
The Indonesian CDA also called Pakistani filmmakers to ‘Look East’ to further explore the potential of the creative economy in Indonesia and ASEAN region.
Elaborating the huge economic potential of the Indonesian creative industry he said, “The film industry is currently the fastest-growing sub-sector of Indonesia's creative economy. The number of moviegoers in the country was more than 55 million in 2023. In 2023, the local film industry in Indonesia set a new record with 20 movies, attracting over 1 million viewers each. In recent years, the film and entertainment industry in ASEAN countries, have experienced robust growth.
”
The event commenced by screening the video on ASEAN Summit 2023 held in the enchanting paradise of Labuan Bajo as one of Indonesian ten new Balis followed by the screening of an Indonesian movie that provided a cinematic treat showcasing Indonesia's perfect blend of humour, mutual respect, ideal parenting, local wisdom and morality, cultural richness, and beauty of the natural landscape.
Released in 2022, "Ngeri-Ngeri Sedap" is a comedy film that tells the story of an elderly couple from the Batak tribal family in Toba Lake, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Known for their rich customs and social structure, the Batak community places a strong emphasis on patriarchal hierarchy and respect for elders. The film portrays the couple's three sons who have left home to pursue their careers far away from their village.
In a humorous twist, the parents pretend to divorce to compel their sons to return home. The movie is pictured in the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Toba—the largest volcanic lake in the world, recognised as a UNESCO Global Geopark since 2020.
The audience also savoured a variety of mouth-watering Indonesian dishes, including bakso (meatball soup), chicken satay (sweet saucy BBQ), onde-onde (glutinous rice balls dessert), and much more on this occasion.
After the movie, all the guests received goodie bags from Indomie, the world’s largest instant noodle brand, which manufactures in Faisalabad with the flavors tailored to the Pakistani market.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
More Stories From Business
-
Govt projected to enhance area under major crop production52 minutes ago
-
Industry to grow at 4.4% during upcoming fiscal year2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 20246 hours ago
-
PCGA wants government to make cotton profitable for farmers, ginners14 hours ago
-
Punjab govt proposes tax increase in Finance Bill 2024-2515 hours ago
-
Punjab govt allocates Rs 143b for roads sector18 hours ago
-
Funds allocated for establishing Punjab Socio-Economic Registry, Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Autho ..18 hours ago
-
Punjab budget features CM’s programmes for children, working women, special persons19 hours ago
-
Rs 9.5b for CM Roshan Gharana, Rs 80b for CM District SDGs allocated20 hours ago
-
PHA to provide landscaping service to citizens in Faisalabad20 hours ago