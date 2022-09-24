UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Embassy Collects Rs 1.23m Through Fundraising For Flood Affectees

Published September 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Embassy of Indonesia in Islamabad along with local business group, Waheed Industries here on Sunday collected Rs 1.23 million through fundraising for the flood affectees in Pakistan.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Adam Tugio, Director of Waheed group, Fahad Waheed, Regional Coordinator of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Mrs. Efi Indriyani and Chairman of Indonesian students in Pakistan, Ibnu Fikri Ghozali presented a cheque of PKR 1.2 million (USD 5,353), while guests who attended the culinary demonstration contributed PKR 300,000 (USD 1,300) for the flood victims.

Indonesian Embassy and Waheed group collaborated to raise funds for the flood victims during the Indonesian Cooking Culinary Demonstration by the famous Indonesian Master Chef Contestant The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia and the Waheed group collaborated to host a joint fund-raising event in the form of an Indonesian culinary cooking demonstration in order to show solidarity with the people of Pakistan who have been affected by the flood disaster.

The Indonesian Cooking Culinary demonstration was attended by the Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, the diplomatic corps along with their spouses, representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Director of the Waheed group, restaurant owners, business community, the Indonesian Student Association in Pakistan and the Indonesian Diaspora.

The fundraising activity featured the famous Chef Budiono, who is currently working as the Executive Chef in Marriott, Nusa Dua Bali and has had professional expertise in cooking for more than 28 years.

He participated as the guest judge.

Chef Budiono introduced Betawi (beef soup), Maranggi chicken satay (chicken tikka), fried noodles, and bakwan (pakora). All Indonesian cuisines were made with the spices available in Pakistan.

Ambassador Tugio said, "many spices such as nutmeg, cloves and pepper used in famous Pakistani Garam Masala, a combination of 11 spices, also come from Heartland of Spices, Indonesia". The Embassy has organized this event in line with the Indonesian government's program called 'Indonesia Spice Up the World (ISUTW)' to promote local spices and cuisines, especially at the international stage to boost spice trade activities, he added.

Pakistan Nahdlatul Ulama (PCINU) Special Branch Management also provided tents, mosquito nets, and food packages as well as two HemoCue machines for blood donation.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society expressed his deep gratitude to the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad for arranging a fundraising event for the people of Pakistan who have been affected severely.

The Director of Waheed Group appreciated the efforts of the Indonesian Embassy for the joint collaboration in hosting two Indonesian culinary demos in Islamabad.

COTHM Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ahmad Shafiq praised the initiative of the Indonesian Embassy to introduce Indonesian cuisine to students.

