UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Envoy Stresses More Bilateral With Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Indonesia envoy stresses more bilateral with Pakistan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Indonesian Ambassador in Pakistan Adam Mulawarman Tugio has called upon the Sialkot exporters to explore the international trade markets of his country to promote bilateral trade between the two countries.

Addressing a meeting at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday, he said Pakistani businessmen should focus more on the markets of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to increase their exports.

He promised all-out efforts to boost mutual trade between his country and Pakistan. He said the two countries enjoyed cordial trade, and both share many cultural values. He also stressed people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

He showed keen interest in SCCI's documentary "Sialkot, the city of progressive people", which was screened during the meeting.

SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Senior Vice President Khurram Aslam Butt, Vice President Sheikh Ansar Azizpuri and Sialkot business community also attended the event.

Qaisar Baryar said there was great potential for increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Indonesia. He said the total trade volume between the two countries in 2019-20 stood at $2.5 billion, with the balance of trade strongly in favour of Indonesia. He said Sialkot could export specialised products to Indonesian markets including sports goods, surgical instruments, leather products and gloves of all sorts, textiles Items, sports wear, martial arts uniforms and accessories, musical instruments, kitchen ware and table ware, hollow ware, hunting knives, table cutlery/flatware, and military uniform badges.

Earlier, the ambassador visited leading industrial units in Sialkot. He showed interest in the production process of sports goods and surgical instruments.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Exports Business Indonesia Sialkot Chamber Market Commerce Textile Event All Industry Share Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan men to travel to Bangladesh after five ye ..

Pakistan men to travel to Bangladesh after five years

13 seconds ago
 SEC holds weekly meeting, reforms Higher Medical C ..

SEC holds weekly meeting, reforms Higher Medical Committee for Retirement

18 minutes ago
 125 Emirati, Arab and International artists displa ..

125 Emirati, Arab and International artists display their creations in ADIHEX

18 minutes ago
 Unit 2 of Barakah Plant&#039;s connection to UAE g ..

Unit 2 of Barakah Plant&#039;s connection to UAE grid is historic milestone for ..

18 minutes ago
 Feline generous: Japan cat lovers give $2 million ..

Feline generous: Japan cat lovers give $2 million to kidney research

24 minutes ago
 Nigeria recaptures 108 inmates after prison outbre ..

Nigeria recaptures 108 inmates after prison outbreak

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.