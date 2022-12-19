UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Keen To Strengthen Economic, Trade Relations With Pakistan; Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Indonesia keen to strengthen economic, trade relations with Pakistan; envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Adam M. Tugio here on Monday emphasized on strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations with Pakistan.

During a call on meeting with Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Ambassador appreciated Pakistan government for supporting joint venture projects between the two countries.

Both discussed measures to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry. They agreed to extend full support to enhance bilateral relations between both the countries.

On the occasion, the Finance Minister highlighted profound historical and brotherly relations between the two countries.

He shared that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Indonesia and expressed satisfaction over the magnitude of economic and trade and investment cooperation and expressed the desire of his government to further deepen the trade and economic partnership between the two countries.

Dar extended sympathy over loss of lives in recent earthquake disasters in Indonesia, the statement added.

He also appreciated the flood relief support of Indonesian government to flood affectees in Pakistan and said that the humanitarian support reflected the spirit of friendship and mutual cooperation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Flood Ishaq Dar Indonesia Government

Recent Stories

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands ..

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands increase in petroleum levy

2 hours ago
 LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all r ..

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

2 hours ago
 Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

2 hours ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.