Indonesia Needs $179Bln Investment To Develop Energy Industry - Task Force

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Indonesia needs $179 billion in investment, including from abroad, to unlock its oil and gas potential, Chairman of the Indonesian Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas business Activities (SKK Migas) Dwi Soetjipto said on Wednesday.

"Indonesia's oil and gas industry requires about $179 billion in investment to support the country's industry," Soetjipto said at the Bali-hosted third International Convention Indonesia Upstream Oil and Gas, as quoted by the Antara news agency.

Indonesia needs investment and involvement of local and international players to boost its oil and gas production, the SKK Migas chairman said.

"Significant investment and active participation of local and international players are needed to unlock the oil and gas potential.

Understanding this, the Indonesian government has demonstrated its commitment to working with contractors," Soetjipto said.

In recent months, the Indonesian government has been trying to stimulate investment in the oil and gas sector after the country's fuel crisis sparked mass demonstrations. Protesters have demanded an increase in fuel subsidies but the government said in late September that an increase was not possible due to budget overruns on such subsidies in 2022. Authorities have since pledged to explore other ways to address the fuel price crisis.

