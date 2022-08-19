Indonesia Not Supporting US Initiative on Russian Oil Prices Cap - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Indonesia is not supporting initiatives that are not in line with its interests, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares told Sputnik, commenting on the US idea to introduce price cap for Russian oil.

"Indonesia will never support initiatives that are not in line with its own national interests. Indonesia has always conducted active free foreign policy that is only in line with its national interests," the diplomat said.