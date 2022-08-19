UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Not Supporting US Initiative On Russian Oil Prices Cap - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Indonesia Not Supporting US Initiative on Russian Oil Prices Cap - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Indonesia is not supporting initiatives that are not in line with its interests, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares told Sputnik, commenting on the US idea to introduce price cap for Russian oil.

"Indonesia will never support initiatives that are not in line with its own national interests. Indonesia has always conducted active free foreign policy that is only in line with its national interests," the diplomat said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Price Indonesia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2022

37 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th August 2022

42 minutes ago
 US Believes New START Treaty Even More Valuable To ..

US Believes New START Treaty Even More Valuable Today Than Before - State Dept.

9 hours ago
 US Says Prepared to Begin Negotiating New Arms Con ..

US Says Prepared to Begin Negotiating New Arms Control Framework If Russia Willi ..

9 hours ago
 England v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

England v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

9 hours ago
 Lawyers meet with Shahbaz Gill in hospital

Lawyers meet with Shahbaz Gill in hospital

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.