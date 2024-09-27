Indonesia- Pak economic partnership for common prosperity: Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for housing and works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday said that the economic partnership between Indonesia and Pakistan is a common goal for common prosperity.

The minister said that Pakistan and Indonesia have proved themselves as strong advocates of multilateralism and regional cooperation.

Federal Minister for housing and works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada said this while addressing to the 79th years independence day celebration of Indonesia here.

Today, on the Independence day of Indonesia, it is the wish of every person of Pakistan that Indonesia should set its economic development goals in a peaceful manner and the bilateral partnership for economic development between the two countries will be stronger,he said.

The minister said that there is a need to increase economic and trade coordination between Pakistan and Indonesia, which both governments are implementing.

He said that Indonesia emerged as a strong economy in ASEAN whose economic development is also beneficial for Pakistan.

"I would like to extend my greetings and wishes to the people and Government of Indonesia on this joyous occasion. I must say that your continued progress as a nation exemplifies resilience, economic development and prosperity."

The minister said that Pakistan and Indonesia share a unique bond extending over 74 years, almost as old as two independent nations.

The relationship that is built on mutual respect, shared values, and a common belief in freedom and sovereignty has grown into a warm and enduring friendship for the past many decades, he said.

" I stand here today, representing the people of Pakistan, with a deep sense of love, respect, brotherhood and admiration for the people of Indonesia.It is so pleasant to state that Pakistan and Indonesia have nurtured strong diplomatic relations and beyond with a significant contribution of profound people to people's connections."

He said that both of the countries have stood by each other through thick and thin and I wish and pray that our bilateral ties may continue to flourish with each passing year.

Economic relations between Pakistan and Indonesia have flourished over the years and both nations have collaborated in sectors ranging from trade, education, culture and defense.

"Our people-to-people connections are thriving, with Pakistanis and Indonesians contributing significantly to each other’s societies and economies" he said.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the Charge d’ Affaires of Indonesia, Mr. Rehmat Hindiarta Kusuma and the Indonesian community here for their generous hospitality and being such wonderful friends to Pakistan."

He hoped that people of Indonesia continued peace, progress and prosperity and the bond between Pakistan and Indonesia grow ever stronger as we continue to work together for the betterment of our countries and the world.