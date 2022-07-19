UrduPoint.com

Indonesia-Pak Religio-cultural Links Play Important Role In Bilateral Economic Integration: Ambassador Adam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Indonesia-Pak religio-cultural links play important role in bilateral economic integration: Ambassador Adam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Tuesday said the cultural and religious links between Indonesia and Pakistan play an important role in the economic integration of both countries.

Indonesia and Pakistan have been linked for centuries by a historical cultural, religious and shared cultural heritage, which is deeply rooted in history, he said.

The Indonesian embassy in Islamabad is organizing a five-day cultural exhibition starting from July 20th to strengthen religio-cultural and civilizational relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, the Ambassador of Indonesia told APP here.

The ambassador said the cultural conference will be held under the auspices of the Indonesian Embassy Islamabad and Lok Virsa on the theme of "A Confluence of Civilization Between Indonesia and Pakistan". He said that this five-day cultural exhibition will be held at Shakarparian,Lok Virsa Islamabad.

The Ambassador of Indonesia said the purpose of cultural exhibition was to bring Pakistan and Indonesia closer culturally and to introduce the new generation with their heritage.

He said that Pakistan and Indonesia were connected in historical cultural, religious and civilizational ties, which have deep roots in history.

Ambassador Adam said that islam came to Indonesia through the efforts of South Asian spice traders who have been coming to Indonesia for the purpose of trade for hundreds of years.

He said that Indonesia is a Muslim-majority country like Pakistan and there are wide opportunities for cultural and commercial integration in both countries.

He said that the need for interfaith diplomacy in both countries is very important through which many goals of improving mutual relations can be achieved.

The Ambassador said that Indonesia always values its relationship with Pakistan and both countries have deep economic and trade relations.

He said that there is an annual trade of $4 billion between the two countries, which needs to be further increased.

Pakistan and Indonesia have vast opportunities for the promotion of education, he said adding that Indonesia gave most of the scholarships to Pakistani students this year.

It is pertinent to mention that the exhibition intends to feature the fusion of Indonesia-Pakistan's cultural history and artworks through a selected collection of photographs and videos, which will shed light on the inter-regional connectivity and cross-cultural influence during the course of history of respective countries.

The exhibition aims to offer fresh perspectives into historical connections, religious backgrounds, and the confluence of civilization of both countries from past to present.

The exhibition will highlight the religious-cultural influence and similarities between the two countries during their journey of civilization through the display of art works.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Indonesia July From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Court orders to shift Dua Zahra to Darul Amaan

Court orders to shift Dua Zahra to Darul Amaan

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fratern ..

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fraternal ties in diverse fields

51 minutes ago
 Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhu ..

Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhushan

2 hours ago
 Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in ..

Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in bedroom

2 hours ago
 Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.