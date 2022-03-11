Indonesia, Pakistan emerging economies with potential for becoming trade powers: Ambassador Adam

(@FahadShabbir)

Indonesian Ambassador Adam M. Tugio on Friday said Indonesia and Pakistan were emerging economies with great potential for becoming economic and trade powers in the future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Indonesian Ambassador Adam M. Tugio on Friday said Indonesia and Pakistan were emerging economies with great potential for becoming economic and trade powers in the future.

The two countries had historical, religious and cultural similarities, which were crucial in strengthening their economic and diplomatic ties, he added.

Ambassador Adam expressed these views here at the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE). Accompanied by his wife and Minister-Counselor of Social Cultural Section of the Embassy Pramudya Sulaksono, he visited PIDE to promote the academia and research cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia, a press release said.

Speaking in a meeting with PIDE Vice-Chancellor Dr Nadeem-ul-Haque, he said Indonesia and Pakistan were developing countries with similar challenges. Indonesia was keen to tap the knowledge to answer the critical dilemmas facing its policymakers.

PIDE had an enviable reputation for the quality of its research, which had contributed to public policy development, he added.

Ambassador Tugio also spoke about Islamophobia. He stressed that both the countries should make a joint strategy to counter the menace.

He said the Indonesian Embassy would soon organize a conference to discuss the way forward and other issues such as women's rights and empowerment, through e-commerce platforms for instance, and the role the Ulema can play in pushing the agenda forward.

He also highlighted the role being played by women in the Indonesian economy, and his government's efforts to improve internet connectivity across the countryPIDE Pro-vice Chancellor and Director Ms Durre Nayab spoke on the positives of the Ehsaas Programme, and the challenges.

The PIDE VC spoke on Pakistan's employment landscape and the steps needed to improve its unsatisfactory indicators. He pointed out to poor internet connectivity and cost across the country as a hindrance to growth.