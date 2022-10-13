UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Plans To Stimulate Economic Growth By Issuing Visas To Billionaires - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Indonesia Plans to Stimulate Economic Growth by Issuing Visas to Billionaires - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Indonesia's Director General of Immigration in the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights Widodo Ekatjahjana expressed hope that the issuance of special visas to billionaires from all over the world would stimulate the growth of the Indonesian economy.

"We hope that the presence of foreign billionaires in the country can drive the Indonesian economy and create new jobs," Widodo said in a statement, obtained by the Indonesian Antara news agency on Thursday.

The official noted that so-called second-home visas, which are normally issued to foreigners and their families so that they could legally live in Indonesia for five or ten years, could also be provided to billionaires.

Widodo said he hopes those billionaires, who would be the first to receive these visas, would stay in Indonesia and invest in its economy and later gain permanent residence instead of visas. The director general also mentioned the example of Malaysia where similar visas are issued to businessmen.

The practice of issuing special visas to businessmen is widespread across the globe. To receive such a visa, a person usually has to invest a certain amount of money in the economy of a destination country. Sometimes the government determines a number of areas of the economy where people have to invest to qualify for such visas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Indonesia Malaysia Money Visa All From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.