Indonesia Plans to Stimulate Economic Growth by Issuing Visas to Billionaires - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Indonesia's Director General of Immigration in the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights Widodo Ekatjahjana expressed hope that the issuance of special visas to billionaires from all over the world would stimulate the growth of the Indonesian economy.

"We hope that the presence of foreign billionaires in the country can drive the Indonesian economy and create new jobs," Widodo said in a statement, obtained by the Indonesian Antara news agency on Thursday.

The official noted that so-called second-home visas, which are normally issued to foreigners and their families so that they could legally live in Indonesia for five or ten years, could also be provided to billionaires.

Widodo said he hopes those billionaires, who would be the first to receive these visas, would stay in Indonesia and invest in its economy and later gain permanent residence instead of visas. The director general also mentioned the example of Malaysia where similar visas are issued to businessmen.

The practice of issuing special visas to businessmen is widespread across the globe. To receive such a visa, a person usually has to invest a certain amount of money in the economy of a destination country. Sometimes the government determines a number of areas of the economy where people have to invest to qualify for such visas.