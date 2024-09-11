Indonesia ready to negotiate FTA with Pakistan for promoting trade liberalization: Rahmat Hindiarta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma, Charge d'Affaires of the Indonesian Embassy on Wednesday said that Indonesia is ready to negotiate a free trade agreement (FTA) with Pakistan, which will promote bilateral trade liberalization and enhance the business volume.

In order to narrow the trade gap between Indonesia and Pakistan, the business community and chambers of commerce from both sides have to engage and promote bilateral economic and trade integration and also stress for exchanging of business delegations and market awareness by the chambers on both sides have to be done regularly, he said.

He highlighted the rich history of friendship and cooperation between Indonesia and Pakistan during a visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and a meeting with its President, ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari.

Kusuma stressed the importance of utilizing the existing Indonesia-Pakistan Preferential Trade Agreement and working towards a Free Trade Agreement.

The Charge d’Affaires praised ICCI's contributions to fostering economic linkages between the two nations and invited members to attend the 39th Trade Expo Indonesia from October 9-12.

He further emphasized the need for increased joint events to foster greater awareness and understanding between the two nations, leading to enhanced business and tourism opportunities.

Rahmat Hindiarta encouraged Pakistani businessmen to explore Indonesia's potential for international trade and investment, emphasizing the need to strengthen business-to-business relations between the two nations.

He also highlighted Indonesia's strategic location and established trade ties with the ASEAN region, offering Pakistani businesses access to a market of over 650 million consumers of ASEAN.

The diplomat noted that Pakistan can become a trade hub for Indonesia in Central Asia, benefiting both countries through comprehensive planning.

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari emphasized Pakistan's status as Indonesia's 6th largest trade partner in Asia, with relations based on mutual trust and confidence.

He underscored the need for regular trade delegation exchanges and reaffirmed ICCI's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Indonesian Embassy.

Bakhtawari noted that collaborative efforts and mutual understanding are key to overcoming trade challenges, and that working together can unlock new opportunities and enhance economic prosperity.

He emphasized the importance of increasing bilateral trade volume, which is currently below its potential, and highlighted the role of Central Asian markets in further increasing trade relations.

He also underlined the need for direct flights between the two countries further strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations between both the countries.

The meeting concluded with a decision to work together to strengthen Pakistan-Indonesia relations, following a thorough discussion of successful sectors in both countries.

United Business Group Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari talked about two countries similarities which have helped foster a strong bond between the two countries as well as the strategic locations; Pakistan is at the crossroads of Asia, while Indonesia is at the heart of Southeast Asia.

Maqsood Tabish, Shaikh Mohammad Ejaz, Malik Shabbir, Nasira Ali (Nena), Rabia Raheel, Nageena Khaleeque and Shahida Jan also contributed their valuable insights to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.