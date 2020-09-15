UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Records 2.33 Bkn USD Trade Surplus In August

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:46 PM

Indonesia records 2.33 bkn USD trade surplus in August

JAKARTA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Indonesian trade balance recorded a surplus of 2.33 billion U.S. Dollars in August 2020 with exports and imports valued at 13.07 billion U.S. dollars and 10.74 billion U.S. dollars respectively, according to the Central Agency of Statistics.

The surplus is much bigger than 92.6 million U.S. dollars in August 2019, in the hope it would continue to increase and the economy would recover in the future, the agency's Head Kecuk Suhariyanto told a virtual press conference here Monday.

The surplus of the Indonesian trade balance in the January-August period 2020 was cumulatively recorded at 11.05 billion dollars.

In August 2020, Indonesia enjoyed a surplus of 1.0 billion U.S. dollars with the United States, a surplus of 451 million U.S. dollars with the Philippines, and a surplus of 425 million U.S. dollars with India, Suhariyanto noted.

However, the Indonesian trade balance underwent a deficit among others with China (893.6 million U.S. dollars) and Brazil (158.4 million U.S. dollars).

