Indonesia records lower trade surplus in July

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Indonesia recorded a lower trade balance surplus in July, reaching 0.47 billion U.S. dollars, compared to 2.39 billion Dollars in the previous month and 1.29 billion dollars in the same month last year, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) announced on Thursday.

"The surplus in non-oil and gas trade transactions in July was 2.61 billion dollars, but was reduced by a 2.13 billion dollars deficit in oil and gas trade," said Acting Head of BPS Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti during a press conference.

Exports for the month increased by 6.46 percent year-on-year, reaching 22.21 billion dollars, particularly supported by commodities such as metal ores, slag, and ash amounting to 691.

2 million dollars.

Indonesia's main non-oil and gas export destinations were China (4.82 billion dollars), the United States (2.15 billion dollars) and Japan (1.78 billion dollars).

Meanwhile, Indonesia's imports rose by 11.07 percent annually to 21.74 billion dollars, particularly driven by products such as machinery and mechanical equipment totaling 555.4 million dollars.

China was the main supplier of commodities to Indonesia, reaching 6.53 billion dollars, followed by Japan at 1.41 billion dollars and Australia at 1.07 billion dollars.