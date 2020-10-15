UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Reports Trade Surplus For 5th Straight Month

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 04:38 PM

Indonesia reports trade surplus for 5th straight month

Indonesia recorded a trade surplus for the fifth consecutive month in September as exports jumped 6.97% month-on-month to $14.01 billion, the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) said on Thursday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Indonesia recorded a trade surplus for the fifth consecutive month in September as exports jumped 6.97% month-on-month to $14.01 billion, the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) said on Thursday.

Oil and gas exports rose 17.43% to $700 million, while non-oil and gas exports jumped 6.47% to $13.31 billion, contributing to a $2.44 billion trade surplus, according to BPS head Suhariyanto.

However, exports in September were 0.51% lower than $14.08 billion in the same month last year due to a 12.44% annual decline in oil and gas exports, while non-oil and gas exports grew 0.21% year-on-year.

Suhariyanto said agriculture exports also increased by 20.

84% from August, with more sales of vegetables, fruits, coffee, pepper, and shrimp.

Exports of agricultural products grew 16.22% year-on-year, thanks to a rise in exports of bird's nest, shrimp, vegetables, clove, and black pepper.

Exports of manufactured goods also jumped by 7.37% month-on-month and 6.61% year-on-year.

"The increase in month-on-month exports of manufactured goods was driven by exports of steel, palm oil, and motorized vehicles," the official said in an online news conference.

Exports of mining products plummeted 4.1% month-on-month and 35.97% annually due to a decline in exports of lignite, coal, and iron ore.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Agriculture Oil Vehicles Same Indonesia August September Gas From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Six security personnel killed in terrorists’ att ..

13 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme inaugurates ..

26 minutes ago

Prigozhin Offers Legal Aid to Omsk Hospital to Def ..

2 minutes ago

Production of new rare earth hydrogen storage allo ..

2 minutes ago

Germany reports new daily record of COVID-19 infec ..

2 minutes ago

New, tougher virus restrictions to be applied in L ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.