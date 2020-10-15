Indonesia reports trade surplus for 5th straight month

Indonesia recorded a trade surplus for the fifth consecutive month in September as exports jumped 6.97% month-on-month to $14.01 billion, the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) said on Thursday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Indonesia recorded a trade surplus for the fifth consecutive month in September as exports jumped 6.97% month-on-month to $14.01 billion, the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) said on Thursday.

Oil and gas exports rose 17.43% to $700 million, while non-oil and gas exports jumped 6.47% to $13.31 billion, contributing to a $2.44 billion trade surplus, according to BPS head Suhariyanto.

However, exports in September were 0.51% lower than $14.08 billion in the same month last year due to a 12.44% annual decline in oil and gas exports, while non-oil and gas exports grew 0.21% year-on-year.

Suhariyanto said agriculture exports also increased by 20.

84% from August, with more sales of vegetables, fruits, coffee, pepper, and shrimp.

Exports of agricultural products grew 16.22% year-on-year, thanks to a rise in exports of bird's nest, shrimp, vegetables, clove, and black pepper.

Exports of manufactured goods also jumped by 7.37% month-on-month and 6.61% year-on-year.

"The increase in month-on-month exports of manufactured goods was driven by exports of steel, palm oil, and motorized vehicles," the official said in an online news conference.

Exports of mining products plummeted 4.1% month-on-month and 35.97% annually due to a decline in exports of lignite, coal, and iron ore.