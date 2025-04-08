Indonesia Stocks Plunge On Trump Tariffs After Weeklong Break
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Indonesian stocks tanked more than seven percent on Tuesday after a weeklong public holiday break, with trading briefly suspended at the open as uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's global tariffs roils markets.
Trump upended the world economy last week with sweeping tariffs that have raised fears of an international recession and triggered criticism even from within his own Republican Party.
The benchmark Jakarta Composite Index fell 9.19 percent at the open, down 598.56 points to 5,912.06 as markets in Southeast Asia's biggest economy reopened following a closure since March 28 because of public holidays.
It was their lowest level since June 2021, coming a day after global stock markets and oil prices collapsed further on a black Monday.
The sharp fall in Jakarta triggered a 30-minute trading suspension, a stock exchange spokesperson said in a statement.
When trading resumed, the market stabilised slightly to a drop of 7.82 percent as of 11 am (0400 GMT), just above the 6,000 mark.
Ahead of the opening, Indonesia's stock exchange said trading would be further suspended if the market fell 15 percent, and trading would be halted for the day if the market dropped 20 percent "to ensure orderly, fair and efficient securities trading".
The stock exchange also said if an individual share fell by 15 percent, any sell orders below that price would be turned down.
