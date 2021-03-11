Indonesia to establish noodle factory in Faisalabad: Envoy

Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Thursday said that Indonesia had entered into the value-added food sector and would establish a state of the art noodle factory in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio on Thursday said that Indonesia had entered into the value-added food sector and would establish a state of the art noodle factory in Faisalabad.

He was addressing a meeting of the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI). The meeting was also attended by a delegation of the Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mr. Tugio said, "Pakistan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries form a big market of one billion people and we must try our optimum best to exploit its maximum potential." He said that Indonesia was already exporting palm oil to Pakistan and now it had planned to enter into the value added food chain. In this connection, some factories had already been established in different countries while Faisalabad was selected in Pakistan because of its geographical location, he added. He said, "From Faisalabad we could ensure supplies to every nook and corner of Pakistan within just a few hours." Regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that it had laid down a strong foundation for infrastructure development in Pakistan and it would also spur economic activities in this region. He also mentioned the tourist destinations in both countries and said, "We must cooperate for the promotion of tourism as a full-fledged industry in Pakistan." About duty on Pakistani textile products, he said that the business community of Pakistan should raise this issue at the Trade in Good Agreement (TIGA).

He further said that Indonesian spare parts were being imported by Pakistan through other countries. Pakistan should also ensure direct import of spare parts from Indonesia, he added.

Regarding educational scholarships, he said that he would try that Indonesia should also extend at least the same number of scholarships as offered by Pakistan. He said that Indonesia had a well-developed pharmaceutical industry. "We are preparing an anti-corona vaccine and are ready to share our expertise with Pakistan," he added.

He further said that Indonesia was regularly organizing trade expos in October or November but last year it was cancelled due to corona. However, this year it would be held and he wanted maximum physical participation of Pakistani businessmen.

Haji Jalat Khan Achakzai, President Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry also addressed the meeting and invited Indonesian ambassador to Chaman.

Earlier, President FCCI Engineer Ihtasham Javed welcomed the Indonesian ambassador and his team and said that both countries were linked with strong religious, cultural and economic relations.

He said that bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Indonesia was 2.3 billion dollars. "Pakistani imports are 2.22 billion Dollars while our exports are only 146.22 million dollars. Hence the balance of trade is in favor of Indonesia."Later, Senior Vice President FCCI Chaudhry Talat Mahmood presented FCCI shield to Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio.