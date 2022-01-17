UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Trade Surplus In December 2021 Shrinks To 1.02 Bln USD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 04:54 PM

Indonesia trade surplus in December 2021 shrinks to 1.02 bln USD

Indonesia recorded a declining trade surplus of 1.02 billion U.S. dollars in December 2021, down from 3.51 billion dollars in the previous month, official data showed on Monday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Indonesia recorded a declining trade surplus of 1.02 billion U.S. Dollars in December 2021, down from 3.51 billion dollars in the previous month, official data showed on Monday.

The exports in December last year were valued at 22.38 billion dollars, and imports were valued at 21.36 billion dollars, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

BPS head Margo Yuwono told a virtual press conference in Jakarta on Monday that the shrinking surplus was caused by declining exports.

Mining commodities like iron and steel led the export, while declining exports of pumice, lignite and copper ore in the global market contributed the most to the shrinking of the surplus.Yuwono said that the import value in December was the highest that the country recorded throughout 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Import Jakarta Indonesia December Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Pakistan today

Gold rates in Pakistan today

15 minutes ago
 China virus cases highest in nearly two years, wee ..

China virus cases highest in nearly two years, weeks before Olympics

51 seconds ago
 CS anguished over child's death in manhole

CS anguished over child's death in manhole

54 seconds ago
 Election of DBA Sukkur held

Election of DBA Sukkur held

55 seconds ago
 Chinese scientists discover earliest ant mimics fr ..

Chinese scientists discover earliest ant mimics from mid-Cretaceous amber

57 seconds ago
 'Imodium Grazie' as Berrettini struggles through i ..

'Imodium Grazie' as Berrettini struggles through in Melbourne

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.