Indonesia trade surplus in December 2021 shrinks to 1.02 bln USD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indonesia recorded a declining trade surplus of 1.02 billion U.S. dollars in December 2021, down from 3.51 billion dollars in the previous month, official data showed on Monday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Indonesia recorded a declining trade surplus of 1.02 billion U.S. Dollars in December 2021, down from 3.51 billion dollars in the previous month, official data showed on Monday.

The exports in December last year were valued at 22.38 billion dollars, and imports were valued at 21.36 billion dollars, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

BPS head Margo Yuwono told a virtual press conference in Jakarta on Monday that the shrinking surplus was caused by declining exports.

Mining commodities like iron and steel led the export, while declining exports of pumice, lignite and copper ore in the global market contributed the most to the shrinking of the surplus.Yuwono said that the import value in December was the highest that the country recorded throughout 2021.