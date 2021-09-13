Indonesian Ambassador to visit SCCI

Ambassador of Republic of Indonesia in Pakistan Mr. Adam M.Tugio will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on September 14 (Tuesday)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Republic of Indonesia in Pakistan Mr. Adam M.Tugio will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on September 14 (Tuesday).

SCCI's PRO Tajamal Hussain told APP that Indonesian Ambassador will discuss in detail the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during a meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI. He will also visit some leading industrial units in Sialkot, amid tight security,he added.