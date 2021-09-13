UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Ambassador To Visit SCCI

Muhammad Irfan 47 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 02:08 PM

Indonesian Ambassador to visit SCCI

Ambassador of Republic of Indonesia in Pakistan Mr. Adam M.Tugio will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on September 14 (Tuesday)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Republic of Indonesia in Pakistan Mr. Adam M.Tugio will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on September 14 (Tuesday).

SCCI's PRO Tajamal Hussain told APP that Indonesian Ambassador will discuss in detail the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during a meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI. He will also visit some leading industrial units in Sialkot, amid tight security,he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Indonesia Sialkot Chamber September Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Joe Root, Eimear Richardson voted ICC Players of M ..

Joe Root, Eimear Richardson voted ICC Players of Month for August

8 seconds ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

9 seconds ago
 Environment threats 'greatest challenge to human r ..

Environment threats 'greatest challenge to human rights of our era': UN

11 seconds ago
 S.Korea's export soars 30.7 pct for 1st 10 days of ..

S.Korea's export soars 30.7 pct for 1st 10 days of September

2 minutes ago
 170 veterinary dispensaries being setup for livest ..

170 veterinary dispensaries being setup for livestock services in KP

2 minutes ago
 Measles, Rubella vaccination drive from 15 to 25 N ..

Measles, Rubella vaccination drive from 15 to 25 Nov: Health Deptt

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.