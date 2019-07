(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Indonesia in Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amir will visit Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday ( July 12).

Acting SCCI President Waqas Akram Awan told the media that the ambassador would discuss matters of mutual interest with the Sialkot exporters during an important meeting, scheduled to be held at SCCI.