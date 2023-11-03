Open Menu

Indonesian CG For Further Bolstering Bilateral Trade, Investment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Indonesian CG for further bolstering bilateral trade, investment

The Consul General of Indonesia Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat stressing on further bolstering trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia on Friday said that both the brotherly countries with their diverse cultures and huge population were altogether a big market with lots of opportunities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Consul General of Indonesia Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat stressing on further bolstering trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia on Friday said that both the brotherly countries with their diverse cultures and huge population were altogether a big market with lots of opportunities.

The Indonesian CG while exchanging views at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), pointed out that Pak-Indonesia bilateral trade was far less then its true potential and for enhancing the trade volume both the countries have to deeply understand the patterns and structure of challenges hindering the bilateral trade, said a statement issued here.

He said that Indonesian government was always keen to support business people and the Indonesian Consulate and its Embassy in Islamabad remain extensively engaged in identifying opportunities and fully facilitating businessmen of both countries.

“Thanks to all the hard work done, this year, Indonesia imported 500,000 metric tons of rice from Pakistan which was secured within a very short time”, he added.

The envoy advised the business community of Karachi to participate in trade fairs, meet Indonesian business people and send business delegations so that the Indonesian business community could be acquainted about trade opportunities.

He also underscored the need to have cultural relations between the two countries for creation of conducive atmosphere and informed that Indonesia Pakistan Youth Forum was opened to provide a vibrant platform for our younger generation who must lead way for creating opportunities.

Earlier, President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh appreciated the Indonesian Consulate in Karachi for playing the role of a bridge connecting both the nations and fostering a spirit of friendship that goes beyond geographical boundaries.

He was of the view that there was a huge potential for enhancing bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Indonesia as both the countries boast vibrant markets, skilled labour force and good geographical locations.

“By leveraging our strengths, we can create a synergistic partnership that not only boosts economic growth but also paves way for technological exchange and innovation,” he added.

The KCCI president also invited the Indonesian business community to participate in Karachi Chamber’s next My Karachi Exhibition scheduled to be organized in mid next year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Exchange Business Visit Lead Indonesia Chamber Iftikhar Ahmed June Market Commerce All From Government Industry Labour

Recent Stories

AMF, SBP sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remit ..

AMF, SBP sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances between Arab region and ..

14 minutes ago
 ECP terms PTI spokesperson's statement uncalled fo ..

ECP terms PTI spokesperson's statement uncalled for and baseless

6 minutes ago
 President strongly condemns bomb blast in DI Khan

President strongly condemns bomb blast in DI Khan

3 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis from KSA call on Governor Punj ..

Overseas Pakistanis from KSA call on Governor Punjab

3 minutes ago
 PIO Dr Tariq ensures fair distribution of ads

PIO Dr Tariq ensures fair distribution of ads

3 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting to discuss matters relating to e ..

CM chairs meeting to discuss matters relating to evacuation of illegal foreigner ..

3 minutes ago
Father-in-law of Municipal Commissioner laid to re ..

Father-in-law of Municipal Commissioner laid to rest

3 minutes ago
 Afghanistan defeat Dutch to boost World Cup semi-f ..

Afghanistan defeat Dutch to boost World Cup semi-final bid

3 minutes ago
 Lok Mela Kicks Off in Islamabad with Spectacular D ..

Lok Mela Kicks Off in Islamabad with Spectacular Display of Pakistani Culture

3 minutes ago
 Shell Pakistan hosts 10th Tameer Awards to honour ..

Shell Pakistan hosts 10th Tameer Awards to honour young Pakistani innovators

3 minutes ago
 FIFA U-17 World Cup to kick off on Nov 10

FIFA U-17 World Cup to kick off on Nov 10

3 minutes ago
 SMBBMU Larkana signed online MoU with Inonu Univer ..

SMBBMU Larkana signed online MoU with Inonu University of Turkey

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business