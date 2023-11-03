Indonesian CG for further bolstering bilateral trade, investment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Consul General of Indonesia Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat stressing on further bolstering trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia on Friday said that both the brotherly countries with their diverse cultures and huge population were altogether a big market with lots of opportunities.

The Indonesian CG while exchanging views at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), pointed out that Pak-Indonesia bilateral trade was far less then its true potential and for enhancing the trade volume both the countries have to deeply understand the patterns and structure of challenges hindering the bilateral trade, said a statement issued here.

He said that Indonesian government was always keen to support business people and the Indonesian Consulate and its Embassy in Islamabad remain extensively engaged in identifying opportunities and fully facilitating businessmen of both countries.

“Thanks to all the hard work done, this year, Indonesia imported 500,000 metric tons of rice from Pakistan which was secured within a very short time”, he added.

The envoy advised the business community of Karachi to participate in trade fairs, meet Indonesian business people and send business delegations so that the Indonesian business community could be acquainted about trade opportunities.

He also underscored the need to have cultural relations between the two countries for creation of conducive atmosphere and informed that Indonesia Pakistan Youth Forum was opened to provide a vibrant platform for our younger generation who must lead way for creating opportunities.

Earlier, President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh appreciated the Indonesian Consulate in Karachi for playing the role of a bridge connecting both the nations and fostering a spirit of friendship that goes beyond geographical boundaries.

He was of the view that there was a huge potential for enhancing bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Indonesia as both the countries boast vibrant markets, skilled labour force and good geographical locations.

“By leveraging our strengths, we can create a synergistic partnership that not only boosts economic growth but also paves way for technological exchange and innovation,” he added.

The KCCI president also invited the Indonesian business community to participate in Karachi Chamber’s next My Karachi Exhibition scheduled to be organized in mid next year.