ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Indonesia, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma, on Wednesday, stressed the need to further promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and Indonesia for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

During his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Rahmat Hindiarta highlighted the historic bilateral trade, diplomatic relations, and economic cooperation between both countries and emphasized the need to explore other avenues to strengthen trade and economic relations.

He urged Pakistani businessmen to explore Indonesia's potential for international trade and investment, emphasizing the importance of strengthening business-to-business relations between the two nations, said a press release.

He stressed the need to utilize the existing Indonesia-Pakistan Preferential Trade Agreement and work towards a Free Trade Agreement.

He also highlighted Indonesia's strategic location and established trade ties with the ASEAN region, offering Pakistani businesses access to a market of over 650 million consumers in ASEAN.

The diplomat noted that Pakistan could become a trade hub for Indonesia in Central Asia, benefiting both countries through comprehensive planning. He praised ICCI's contributions to fostering economic linkages between the two nations and invited members to attend the 39th Trade Expo Indonesia from October 9-12.

He further emphasized the need for increased joint events to foster greater awareness and understanding between the two nations, leading to enhanced business and tourism opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari highlighted Pakistan's status as Indonesia's 6th largest trade partner in Asia, with relations based on mutual trust and confidence. He underscored the need for regular trade delegation exchanges and reaffirmed ICCI's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the Indonesian Embassy.

Bakhtawari noted that collaborative efforts and mutual understanding are key to overcoming trade challenges and that working together can unlock new opportunities and enhance economic prosperity.

He emphasized the importance of increasing bilateral trade volume, which is currently below its potential, and highlighted the role of Central Asian markets in further boosting trade relations.

He also underlined the need for direct flights between the two countries to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations.

Secretary General of the United Business Group, Zafar Bakhtawari, stated that the similarities between the two countries, along with their strategic locations—Pakistan at the crossroads of Asia and Indonesia at the heart of Southeast Asia—have helped foster a strong bond between them.