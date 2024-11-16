Indonesian Embassy Hosts Networking Event To Strengthen Pak-Indonesia Economic Ties
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad organized a high-profile Hi-Tea networking event at local hotel here Saturday to strengthen Indonesia-Pakistan economic collaboration following successful expos in Jakarta and CEOs Summit Bali 2024
This gathering celebrated the success of three pivotal business events in Indonesia: the 39th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI), the Indonesia-South and Central Asia Business Forum (INASCA), Tourism Bali and the CEO Summit 2024, held in Jakarta and Bali from October 7 to 16, 2024.
The event brought together distinguished Pakistani businessmen who had participated in these key events, alongside prospective traders eager to explore opportunities with Indonesia.
It served as a critical platform for feedback, follow-up, and exploring ways to strengthen economic ties between Indonesia and Pakistan.
A central focus of the evening was the 39th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI), which showcased Indonesia’s leading products, innovations, and investment opportunities.
The event attracted a record 229 Pakistani participants, positioning Pakistan as the 9th-largest group of attendees, according to Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade.
The Indonesia-South and Central Asia Business Forum (INASCA) brought together influential business leaders, policymakers, and investors to discuss trade, investment, and regional collaboration.
This forum underscored the untapped potential for economic cooperation between Indonesia and the South and Central Asian regions.
At the CEO Summit 2024 in Bali, top executives from Indonesia and Pakistan engaged in in-depth discussions on leadership, sustainability, and strategic partnerships, paving the way for robust business collaborations.
Mr Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma, Chargé d’Affaires of the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad, applauded the unprecedented participation of Pakistani delegates. “For the first time in TEI history, a significant number of Pakistani business representatives attended major events in Indonesia, highlighting a new chapter of growth and collaboration. This is a testament to the strong and growing ties between our countries,” he stated.
Mr. Kusuma also emphasized the importance of science and technology exchange in addressing shared challenges such as environmental issues. He shared insights from Indonesia's success in combating haze issues in Sumatera, through innovative palm oil plantation management.
Dr. Ijaz Nisar, President of the CEO Club Pakistan, expressed gratitude to the Indonesian Embassy for facilitating these engagements.
He stressed the importance of structured, results-oriented efforts, with an eye toward the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Pakistan in 2025.
Participants of the gathering concurred that the strengthening relationship between Indonesian and Pakistani business communities serves as a foundation for deeper and more impactful collaborations. These ties are expected to drive progress across diverse sectors, including trade, technology, and cultural exchange.
Many Pakistani businessmen who participated in the events praised the untapped potential of the Indonesia-Pakistan partnership, expressing optimism about future opportunities.
