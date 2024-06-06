Indonesian Embassy Officials In Pakistan Visit SCCI
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) extended a warm welcome to Chargé D'affaires Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma and First Secretary of Political Affairs Ferry J. Murdiansyah from the Indonesian Embassy in Pakistan.
Their visit was aimed to bolster engagement with the Sialkot business community and explore avenues for enhanced trade collaboration between Pakistan and Indonesia.
In his welcome address, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir underscored the longstanding historical and cultural ties between the two nations. He emphasised the importance of forging connections between the Indonesian private sector and Sialkot's businessmen, noting the potential for Indonesian companies to procure high-quality Pakistani products, particularly in sectors such as surgical instruments, work-wear, gloves, sports goods, and sports apparel, which enjoy high demand within Indonesia.
Jahangir further highlighted the mutual interest of both governments in strengthening relations and maximising their economic synergy. He pointed out the significant progress in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Indonesia in 2023, particularly focusing on economic cooperation through government-to-government dialogues.
Jahangir also commended SCCI's initiatives for social sector development and welfare, emphasising the transformative impact of projects initiated by the chamber, including the Sialkot International Airport, Sialkot Dryport Trust, and various other developmental ventures. Proposing an easier visa policy for interested travelers to Indonesia, particularly businessmen, SVP SCCI Jahangir suggested enhancing people-to-people linkages.
The chargé d'affaires acknowledged the diverse industrial landscape of Sialkot and expressed Indonesia's perspective of Pakistan as a promising trade partner. He reaffirmed the historic bond between the two countries and stressed that fostering stronger business ties would significantly enhance bilateral relations.
In his address to the Sialkot business community, Kusuma encouraged increased interaction between businesses from both nations to facilitate collaborations and joint ventures. He also showed keen interest in SCCI's documentary "Sialkot, the City of Progressive People," which was screened during the meeting.
Recent Stories
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
More Stories From Business
-
Cut in markup to bolster economy, enhance productivity: PBF17 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up Rs 2,400 per tola to Rs 243,0002 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
NPO to organize workshop on ‘Entrepreneurship as a Career Choice'4 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1108 against USD Thursday4 hours ago
-
New Zealand's building activity down 4 pct in Q14 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 20247 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 20247 hours ago
-
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries16 hours ago
-
Canada central bank cuts key lending rate, signals more ahead17 hours ago