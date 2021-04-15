UrduPoint.com
Indonesian Exports Rise To 18.35 Bln USD In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:11 PM

Indonesian exports rise to 18.35 bln USD in March

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Indonesia posted an export value of 18.35 billion U.S. Dollars in March, up 20.31 percent month-to-month and a jump of 30.47 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Indonesia on Thursday.

"This is a very encouraging growth of up to double digits due to increasing demands and rising prices for a number of commodities," the agency's head Kecuk Suhariyanto said.

Non-oil and non-gas exports in March 2021 were recorded at 17.45 billion dollars, up 21.21 percent month-to-month, while oil and gas exports totaled 906.0 million dollars, an increase of 5.

28 percent from February.

Cumulatively, the value of Indonesia's exports during the period from January to March stood at 48.90 billion dollars, an increase of 17.11 percent year-on-year.

The largest non-oil and non-gas export destination country in March was China with a value of 3.73 billion dollars, followed by the United States with 2.07 billion dollars and Japan with 1.38 billion dollars.

Meanwhile, non-oil and non-gas exports to other Southeast Asian countries totaled 3.46 billion dollars, and those to European Union countries totaled 1.44 billion dollars.

