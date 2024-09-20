Indonesian market open to Pakistani rice, meats, medicines, cosmetics and more: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Acting Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Rahmat K. Hindiarta has said that trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia can have very positive effects at the global stage.

He made these remarks during a meeting with a business delegation led by Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) Chairman Muhammad Bilal Sethi at the Indonesian Embassy. The delegation included JW Holdings Chief Executive Officer Hasnain Waheed, Yasir Kamran Khattak, and Malik Mubasher Khan.

Rahmat underlined the vital role that Pakistani food products could play in enhancing global food security in the future.

“There is an ample opportunity to absorb Pakistani rice, meats, medicines, cosmetics, and other commodities in the Indonesian market,” he added.

He said Indonesia was a big country with huge population and untapped potentials, as the country gave high priority in the food security and health sectors for the people.

During the meeting, Indonesian Embassy officials provided a detailed briefing on the Indonesia-South and Central Asia (INASCA) Business Forum and Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI), scheduled to be held in Jakarta this October. They invited the Pakistani delegation to participate in the largest expo in Indonesia, highlighting the opportunities for fostering trade ties between the two nations.

Bilal reiterated his commitment to promoting bilateral trade and emphasized the importance of enhancing youth engagement in business relations between Pakistan and Indonesia. He stressed that the youth of both countries could collaborate in digital marketing and other modern business avenues to boost their economies.

He further said the youth bulge in both Pakistan and Indonesia represented a significant resource that could be harnessed for mutual trade development. He praised the potential of Pakistani youth to strengthen business connections between the two nations.