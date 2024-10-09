Indonesian President, Jokowi inaugurates ‘39th Trade Expo Indonesia’ at ICE BSD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) President Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on Wednesday Inaugurates the 39th Trade Expo Indonesia in BSD- Jakarta and in his opening speech, called it a significant international investment and trade forum in Indonesia.

President Joko Widodo officially opened the 39th Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) in 2024, held at the Nusantara Hall, ICE BSD, Tangerang Regency, Jakarta and the President emphasized that Indonesia, as the fourth most populous country in the world, must be able to protect the domestic market and strengthen exports of superior products abroad.

In his remarks, the Head of State highlighted the global challenges that affect world economic growth and international trade, while emphasizing the importance of innovation in marketing Indonesian products to the global market.

"The global economy is still growing slowly in the range of 2.6 percent, 2.7 percent. Inflation is also still haunting many countries. The global inflation estimate is in the range of 5.9 percent. Plus, conventional wars and trade wars are still ongoing, which have caused countries to implement trade restriction policies," said the President.

The President also touched on overproduction in biggest industrial countries, which has triggered concerns in many countries regarding the flood of cheap imported products.

For this reason, the President emphasized that Indonesia, as the country with the fourth largest population in the world, must be able to protect the domestic market and strengthen exports of superior products abroad.

"As a country with a large market, with the fourth largest population in the world, 280 million people, we must be able to protect our domestic market, we must be able to market our products so that we can dominate the domestic market and also continue to penetrate widely in foreign markets," said the President.

Facing the trade war and inflation that have hit many countries, the President sees an opportunity for Indonesia to strengthen its position in the global market.

According to him, the digital era must be utilized optimally in marketing Indonesian products.

"When many countries implement restrictions due to the trade war, I think there is an opportunity there. When many countries are experiencing high inflation, I think there is also an opportunity there," said the President.

This year's 39th Trade Expo Indonesia was held in a hybrid manner, both offline and online, with the aim of introducing Indonesia's superior products to the world market.

The President hopes that this exhibition can encourage the growth of Indonesian exports, improve the quality and competitiveness of national products in the international market.

"We must be able to take advantage of this momentum to encourage even higher export growth and improve the quality and competitiveness of our products and be able to penetrate a wider market," said the President.

On the occasion of the opening ceremony of Indonesian Trade Expo, the speakers expressed the hope of %15 billion investment and transaction in Indonesia.

The Federal Minister of Commerce and Trade of Indonesia, Dr. H. Zulkifli Hasan specially praised the 55-member trade delegation from Pakistan who participated in the exhibition and described them as very important for the bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The minister said that international investment and trade of $ 15 billion will be in the Indonesian market, by the potential economic activity of this trade exhibition.

Also, present accompanying President Jokowi at the event were DPD RI Chairman Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Investment Rosan Roeslani, and Acting Governor of Banten Al Muktabar and also present were a number of leaders of high state institutions, ambassadors of friendly countries, regional heads, and business actors from within and outside the country.