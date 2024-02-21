(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Bank Indonesia on Wednesday decided to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 6.0 percent, with the goal of keeping inflation within the 1.5 to 3.5 percent target range this year.

The Board of Governors of Bank Indonesia also decided to keep the interest rates on deposit and lending facilities at 5.25 percent and 6.75 percent, respectively, at their two-day meeting on Feb. 20-21.

"This decision is consistent with the pro-stability focus of monetary policy, strengthening the stabilization of the rupiah exchange rate as well as pre-emptive and forward-looking measures to ensure inflation remains under control," said Governor of Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo at a press conference on Wednesday.

Despite significant financial market volatility, Bank Indonesia projects that the global economy would expand 3.0 percent in 2024.

With the assistance of both ongoing improvements in local demand and rising global economic development, Indonesia's economic growth is predicted to be between 4.7 and 5.5 percent this year.